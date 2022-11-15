'It'll take a village to save the next generation': People gathered to discuss solutions to end violence

BALTIMORE — School violence has become a major issue. Many parents expressed how they grow fearful each day, and they worry for their children. This is why community leaders in Baltimore hosted a town hall to discuss solutions.

City school representatives, community leaders, and families gathered to discuss school violence. It's no secret the violence in Baltimore has been a problem for years, but leaders say inconsistency has also been a problem.

The panel expressed how often times kids will join a program, but no one will truly keep an eye on them and stay consistent with the promise of guidance.

Monday's town hall pointed out the flaws in the community that needs to change before we can see change in our younger people.

"You hear these stories every day when these babies are being murdered in the street. And guess why, it's over nothing. It's overnight and it's a lot of grieving families out here right now. We don't need anymore. We need to start so everybody has to take the responsibility," said Ashley Green, mother of BCPSS students.

There were a few solutions brought up at the town hall. One of the main solutions was addressing mental health, which Mervo junior Sanyra Whiterspoons appreciated.

She says the death of her schoolmate Jeremiah Bogden who was shot on school grounds is something she still struggles with.

"It really affects you, when you see that person in the hallway, and even have a slight conversation with them, it hurts. It was hurtful," said Whiterspoon.

Which is why community leaders say they are remaining consistent through conversation and engagement to promote change.

"We're really looking at how do we secure doors, how do we improve being able to have visual access to the downside making it easier to screen," said Dr Sonja Santelises CEO, Baltimore City Public schools.

"More of our youth need people they can connect with to try to figure things out with and not necessarily figure it out on their own," said Dr. Ted Sutton, CEO of Sutton House Inc.

From mental health, accountability, and increasing safety measures at schools. The town hall covered it all.

People say now it's just up to the community to make a change, and the young people couldn't agree more.

"I think this is a really good idea right now for us because it's really needed. The mentoring, I think that should continue to help because students really struggle," said Whiterspoon.

