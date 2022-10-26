'It worries me': Parents gathered at Board of Education meeting to protest violence happening within BCPS

BALTIMORE COUNTY — We are just two months into the school year, and Baltimore County Public Schools have already experienced their fair share of fights and harassment, which is why a rally was held Tuesday night.

Parents gathered outside the Board of Education meeting to protest against the violence happening within the schools. Parents told WMAR 2-News they want to see more accountability.

"I talk to my kids a lot, and they come home and they tell me, all of this violence that is happening in school. And it worries me. And it’s not just stories. It happened to one of my daughters. She got into a physical altercation with another child and the school didn't call us," said Eileen Tron BCPS parent.

Tron who's the parent of two BCPS students, says she was shocked to hear this information from her children and not the school.

The mother explained how there should have been consequences for students and parents should have been involved immediately, but this is just one of the many incidents that happen in the school system.

"I have one in middle school she said, it's like kids getting pepper sprayed or they fight. And another girl got her head shoved in the toilet. She got it twirled around and then kids have social media posting all these fights," said Tron.

There've been multiple fights that surfaced online where you can see students beating each other, some even using bats to defend themselves.

Some students have been arrested and transported to the hospital because of the violence in BCPS, which is why parents put together a rally.

"As a parent, it's really hard to watch the video, so I mean, it was wrenching to see these children beating on each other so we just want to continue this message to put pressure on the administration to really address the issues and get control of our schools," said Amy Adams, President of Baltimore County Parents and Student Coalition.

BCPS sent out a letter to the community. Part of it stating:

"While federal laws prohibit the sharing of specific information about individual student consequences moving forward, we will provide quarterly front facing discipline data so that our community sees evidence of our work. Additionally, future town halls and community conversations and engagement will strategically be held to meet unique community needs."

Additionally, November 14-18 is American Education Week, and for the first time since 2019, BCPS is inviting parents to experience the visitation.