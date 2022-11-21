Investigators reveal likely cause of fiery condo explosion in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Investigators have revealed the likely cause of a fiery explosion last week at a Gaithersburg condominium complex.

On Thursday, the body of 36-year-old Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon was pulled from the rubble at Potomac Oaks.

.

Detectives believe Quizon took his own life and died of smoke inhalation and burns.

Montgomery County Police say his actions are what ultimately resulted in Wednesday's explosion.

Family had reported Quizon missing that day.

Although there's no indication that Quizon meant to hurt anyone else, police say charges could've been filed if he were still alive, due to the number of injuries and property damage that he caused.

RELATED: 9 of 10 people hurt in Gaithersburg condo explosion released from hospital

The explosion sent 10 people to the hospital and caused over $1 million in damage, leaving 25 families displaced.

Cleanup and reconstruction efforts remain ongoing.