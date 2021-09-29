International Poe Festival and Awards celebrates the work, life of Edgar Allan Poe

BALTIMORE — Fans of poet Edgar Allan Poe are encouraged to come out this weekend to celebrate his life, his work and his death.

The International Poe Festival and Awards is happening October 2 and 3. Most of the events will be taking place outside of the Poe House and Museum along N. Amity Street in West Baltimore and are free to attend.

"We have poetry readings, we have ballet. Ballet and Body is doing an interpretation of the Tell Tale Heart. We have the Baltimore City Pipe Band coming out as well as the National Edgar Allen Poe theater," said Enrica Jang, the executive director of Poe Baltimore.

Jang said there will be vendors, musical performances, artwork, books and merchandise at the festival to pay tribute to Poe, who lived in Baltimore and is buried by the University of Maryland Medical Center. He is known for poems like "Annabel Lee", "A Dream Within a Dream", and "The Raven", which was the inspiration for the name of Baltimore's NFL football team.

"Poe is dark, gothic, passionate, really fun especially around Halloween and all that scary stuff we love to go back to, but an iconic figure here in the city," said Jang.

There are a few ticketed events during the Poe Festival, including the Black Cat Ball and the Poe Places Death Weekend Tour. For information on these events and how to purchase a ticket, click here.

They are also offering virtual tours and programs, including a virtual meet-and-greet of the ravens that reside at the Maryland Zoo.

For more festival information, including parking options, click here.