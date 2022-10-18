Inspector General raises security concerns at Baltimore City Hall meetings

BALTIMORE — A new Inspector General's report highlights security concerns at Baltimore City Hall meetings.

The report centers around a public hearing on April 26, that quickly turned unruly.

That night the out-of-state non-profit, Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, attended the meeting to advocate for a proposed plan that would have offered dollar homes again in Baltimore.

The meeting took a downward turn, when dozens from the group began chanting outside the City Council's chambers.

At one point, they made their way over to Mayor Brandon Scott's office and started banging on his door.

Scott was not there, but some council members felt the group's actions were insulting and amounted to a threat of violence. Many even left the meeting out of frustration.

According to the Inspector General, some of what transpired could have been prevented.

An investigation found that Baltimore City Fire Inspectors "did not count the number of people entering City Hall during this time."

Turns out about 500 people attended the meeting that night, significantly exceeding capacity limits.

Neither the Baltimore Police or Fire Departments were given sufficient time to properly prepare and staff for the meeting, the report found. They weren't notified until the morning of, which left only three police officers and two fire inspectors to work the event.

Then the ID system used by security at City Hall for all visitors malfunctioned, leaving officers without any means to thoroughly vet who was entering.

While security did continue to search visitor bags and utilize metal detectors, they were unable to keep track or restrict the crowd's movement throughout City Hall.

The State Fire Marshal claimed to have ordered the onsite inspectors to shut down the event once overcrowding occurred, but apparently that message was not passed onto police.

Currently, the Inspector General says there are no standard operating procedures for handling large crowds at City Hall. Nor is there any clear timeframe of when police and fire need to be notified prior to such an event.

The report concluded that Baltimore City needs to address both issues, in order to prevent something like this from happening again.

Scott responded to the Inspector General by laying out several measures that will be taken before and during future City Hall meetings and hearings.