Meeting over vacants in Baltimore gets heated

BALTIMORE — Chaos at City Hall Tuesday night over a housing bill introduced by City Council President Nick Mosby.

A group of people, from out of state, were at the hearing and started banging on the doors to Mayor Brandon Scott's Office. The Mayor was not there.

The hearing was on legislation, presented by Mosby, that would give legacy Baltimore residents the chance to buy a vacant home for just one dollar.

There were about 150 people in attendance.

A non-profit, based in Boston, the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of American (NACA), spoke in support.

Tuesday night the meeting came to a head with dozens of people chanting outside city council chambers, and threats from the Boston non-profits CEO,

It was so heated some council members left the meeting.

"He made personal threats against our mayor. He made some incredibly insulting remarks against my colleague councilwoman Ramos. Who is one of our city's experts on affordable housing. He made a veiled threat to the council about a riot with 700 people," Councilman Zeke Cohen described.

No vote was taken. Another meeting could be scheduled in the near future.