Police investigating second threat at Towson HS in two weeks

Posted at 4:57 AM, Dec 01, 2022
TOWSON, Md. — For the second time in two weeks, a threat has been made against Towson High School.

Baltimore County Police say staff members received threats in an email Wednesday night. They don't believe the threats are credible.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be more police at the school. It is scheduled to open on time.

Baltimore County Police say they've seen an increase in threats made against schools this year, most of them from outside the country.

This is a breaking news story and we will provide updates as we get them.

