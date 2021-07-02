Iconic “Domino Sugars” sign to relight Baltimore skyline July 4 after major restoration

BALTIMORE — The 70-year-old iconic “Domino Sugars” sign is set to relight the Baltimore skyline on July 4.

Back in March, Domino's owners American Sugar Refining, Inc. took down the sign's letters and border which had badly deteriorated.

Many of the damaged letters were donated to different places throughout the city for preservation.

READ MORE: After being taken down, where are the iconic Domino Sugar sign letters going?

After major restoration, the new sign features state-of-the-art LED lighting that mimics the original neon, while saving 33,000 kWh and 23 metric tons of CO2 each year.

The new sign is powered by 76 solar panels on one of the refinery’s administration buildings.

One of the refinery’s longest-serving employees, who has worked at the plant for more than 50 years will have the honor of turning on the new sign at 9:30pm.

Before that two eight-minute light displays will be shown on the façade of the sign, which can be seen from anywhere the sign is visible.