After being taken down, where are the iconic Domino Sugar sign letters going?

BALTIMORE — In February, Domino Sugar announced that it's iconic sign that has overlooked Baltimore for nearly 70 years would be taken down and rebuilt.

Now that the process is underway, the question is where are the letters going to go.

Well on Thursday, the company said they've found homes for some of the priceless artifacts.

The dot on the “i” in Domino will be moving just down the road to the Baltimore Museum of Industry.

Fittingly, the “a” in sugar will go to Anderson Industrial Contracting, the company contracted to take down the sign.

The real antique of them all, the "D" in Domino is rusted out and unable to be salvaged, so the company plans on make souvenirs out of it to give to their 500 refinery workers.

Also, the company hopes to put some pieces up for sale to the public to help support the Baltimore Museum of Industry.

Most of the other remaining letters including the border will be donated to Second Chance, Inc., an area nonprofit that teaches local residents facing employment barriers, vocational skills like deconstruction, salvage and warehousing.

A new state-of-the-art LED sign is expected to go up in place of the old sign, which will continue to light up the Baltimore skyline.