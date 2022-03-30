Woman says Baltimore police 'harassed' her, came to home multiple times looking for suspect who no longer lives there

BALTIMORE — A local law student who recently purchased a home says she’s been being harassed by Baltimore City Police because of her address.

Monica Brokenborough said says officers have repeatedly showed up to her home looking for someone who no longer lives there.

She is seeking answers and hopes those unexpected visits from police stop.

“I have been continuously harassed by law enforcement,” Brokenborough said. “They have been at my door several times.”

Police deliver search warrant to wrong house

Brokenborough says she has been living in her new home for about two years now. She says getting adjusted to the neighborhood was going smoothly until she started getting unexpected visits from police looking for a former resident.

“When they first came on February 25, I was actually home, so I went to the door cause I was thinking, you know, what is in the world is going on,” she said. “The officer told me who he was looking for. I let him know that person does not live here. I don’t know who this is.”

Police search for suspect at wrong home

Brokenborough thought it was taken care of.

However, about three weeks later, on March 21, Ring doorbell footage shows police coming to the house again.

Brokenborough was out of town but she says after that visits from officers became more frequent with more man power. On March 24, March 25, March 26 and March 27, more officers visited her home with a warrant.

“Soon as I got back in town, my first thought was to go to the police station, don’t wait for them to come back here, just go there and get this cleared up,” Brokenborough said.

Woman captures officers surrounding home on Ring camera

Brokenborough said she went to a police station on Reisterstown Road in Northwest Baltimore to try and resolve the issue.

“Brought a copy of my driver’s license, the deed to my home and spoke with someone and let them know what was going on,” she said. “After being there for about 10 minutes, the gentleman returned and assured me that no other officers would be at my house, and less than 48 hours later, six officers from Baltimore City Police were basically surrounding my property.”

A video from Tuesday shows the six officers approaching and surrounding the home just before 6:30 in the morning.

“It was no a knock. It was banging on my door. It literally jolted me out of my sleep,” Brokenborough said.

“You know a Mr. Lamonte Mayo?” an officer was heard saying over Ring cam video.

Police were looking for 23- year old Damonte Mayo who has an open warrant for assault.

Detectives say the last time he was arrested, he gave Brokenborough’s address as his place of residence. Once officers realized they had the wrong house, they left.

Brokenborough says this entire incident has been traumatizing and she wants to make sure they won’t be returning unless she’s the one who calls them.

“It was scary and frustrating at the same time because you know we’re here in these incidents,” Brokenborough said. “I don’t wanna be the next Brianna Taylor. You can be innocent in your home and become a victim from the police, so I was very fearful.”