'I miss her a lot': Daughter of food delivery driver murdered in Baltimore hopes her mother will get justice

BALTIMORE — The daughter of Cheryl McCormack, the DoorDash delivery driver who was shot and killed in January, is speaking out for the first time since her mother’s murder.

She did not want us to identify her, but she felt it was important to share who her mom was and how her death is impacting her and the rest of the family.

“It’s been very hard,” she said. “I miss her a lot.”

McCormack’s daughter described her mom as the “rock” of the family. She said she was a hard worker who always found a way even if it meant working as a delivery driver after losing her job during the pandemic.

“She never gave up no matter what life through at her,” she said. “And, it’s been really hard, but I’ve tried to use what she taught me what she showed me through here strength to kind of be strong for everybody else in my family.”

Two months ago and while she was delivering for Door Dash, the 51-year-old wife and mother of three was shot and killed in a robbery. It happened on White Avenue in Northeast Baltimore.

It’s a day her daughter will never forget.

“When I heard what had happened, that was probably the last thing I expected to hear,” she said when she learned her mom was killed.

Two 16-year-old boys have since been arrested and charged in connection to McCormack’s murder.

“To me we’re at the beginning stages of the next stage, and now it’s up to the state’s attorney and Baltimore City judicial system to get justice for her,” she said.

However, she fears the two teenagers accused of her murder may get off easy because they’re juveniles.

“Nothing will bring her back so the only hope that I hold would be that the punishment fits the crime,” McCormack’s daughter said.

McCormack’s family is now preparing for what will be an emotional trial and until it’s over her daughter said the healing process won’t begin.

She said she learned to be strong from her mother and she hopes it will be that same strength that will get her through the most difficult moment in her life

“My mother prepared me for a lot things but not how to go on without her,” she said.