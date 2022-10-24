'I love the Ravens': former players visit Autumn Lake Healthcare in Crofton

BALTIMORE — It's been said many times by players and others, the Ravens are a solid origination on and off the field. They proved Sunday they are winners on the field and Monday they proved they are winners off the field as well.

Ravens legends Jimmy Smith, Brad Jackson and Jamie Sharper proved that today. They made a visit to Autumn Lake Healthcare in Crofton. Playing like a Raven means being a Raven off the field also.

"Making sure we get out to schools and events like this here at Autumn Lake to get an opportunity to interact with our fans better than any other organization in the National Football League," said Jackson.

The Ravens announced they have entered a partnership with Autumn Lake Healthcare, they are now the officially skilled nursing facility partner of the Baltimore Ravens.

One the Ravens favorites on the field was number 22 Jimmy Smith. He called a few games of Bingo.

In most games there's always a winner and a loser, but here at Autumn Lake healthcare center in Crofton, everybody was a winner, the senior citizens and the players.

"Always fun being around the fans, and ravens are the best fans here in Maryland representing, so I'm glad to be here," said Sharper.

"I love the ravens," a resident at Autumn Lake said.

"It was a happy start to our week this week, a good Monday," said another resident.

A win on Sunday and meeting fans on a Monday is a performance by the Ravens that will live on for some time.

"It's so beautiful," said Joyce Forrester. "We can go back to our rooms and talk about it and live it all over again."