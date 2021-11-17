Watch
Five-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in a home on Monday

Posted at 6:38 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 18:44:35-05

BALTIMORE — A five-year-old girl has died after she was found unresponsive in a home in the 2800 block of Pelham Avenue on November 15.

According to police, at around 6 p.m., police began rendering lifesaving medical aid to Nivea Anderson.

She was taken to the hospital and transported Anderson to John Hopkins Pediatrics where doctors pronounced her dead a short time later.

She had bruising on her face from prior abuse.

This marks Baltimore's 300th homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this murder to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

