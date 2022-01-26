'I hope they understand that we really care': Prayers and support pour in for fallen firefighters

BALTIMORE — Just a day after the tragic loss of three Baltimore City firefighters, citizens are making it their mission to show them their sacrifice hasn’t and isn’t going unnoticed.

“I assume they’re really grieving and that’s what you do for people when they’re grieving when you don’t know what to do elsewhere," said Jennifer McLaughlin.

It was a sincere, earnest walk to the front door of Engine 14 for McLaughlin with tears in her eyes and flowers in her hands.

“I hope they understand that we really care and that we’re very sorry for their loss and appreciate what they do," she said.

Even after suffering from the gut wrenching tragedy, losing three firefighters from their department their commitment to their calling never stops.

Once again pulling out from their station now draped in black, into whatever emergency awaited them that could be a vacant home like Monday morning or a scenario like McLaughlin’s months ago.

"One time my furnace went up. The whole house was full of smoke. They came and made sure everything was under control and played with my dog cause my dog was all excited. Six guys suddenly in the middle of the night in the house. He was like ‘this is great'," said McLaughlin.

It was response from fire fighters Jennifer McLaughlin got that she’ll never forget.

Today, they’re on the receiving end of a much needed community emergency response after Engine 23 lost 16-year veteran Lt. Paul Pultrim and Engine 14 lost 15-year veteran Kelsey Sadler and 7 year veteran Kenny Lacayo.

"We know that they just lost some co-workers family members and the fire was in the neighborhood, work in the neighborhood so it was just me wanting to say thank you," said Rodney Butler as he took a card and balloon to Engine 14.

A thank you to John McMaster, the only fire fighter to make it alive who may actually receive it one day now that his condition improved from critically injured to fair.

As the community remains hopeful for his healing.

"I know that’s a small gesture, just a small thing but it was from the heart and I just want them to know that we are thinking about them and their families at this time you know," Butler said.

"If that’s something that could help them in the tiniest bit, I wanted to help," McLaughlin shared.