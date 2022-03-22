'I hear four shots': Woman seriously injured after shot in face in Southwest Baltimore community

BALTIMORE — A woman is still in the hospital after she was shot in the face Monday evening in Southwest Baltimore.

Officials say the 35-year-old woman remains in critical condition after she was shot shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Stafford Avenue and Parksley Avenue.

Witnesses don’t have a description of the shooter other than they took off in a white 2019 Acura TXL with a Maryland tag that reads in part 8EN.

Neighbors on the block say they heard shots fired, and then police patrol cars arrive.

“I said, ‘Wow,’ and we had just sent my granddaughter down the street to go visit her friend, and when she came back, that’s when we heard the shots,” said a woman who didn’t want to be identified.

Neighbors describe shooting that injured woman in Southwest Baltimore

“Hearing multiple at one time, that’s kind of scary you know,” neighbor Jasmine Oliver said.

Police said a 35-year-old woman was shot in the face and rushed to the hospital.

“We was sitting in the living room talking, me, my mother, my daughter and my granddaughter, and I hear four shots,” a neighbor said. “I said that sound like they firecrackers,” a neighbor said.

Police said officers heard those shots too.

The shooting happened less than a mile from the Southwest District Police Department.

Police believe the driver of the Acura sped off after firing shots.

“This car just rammed up the street, so I came to the door, I said, ‘Oh shucks somebody really did get shot,” a neighbor said. “He shot four times. That’s how many shots I heard, then heard something say, errr.’”

Neighbors are hoping police arrest whoever did went into their community and started shooting.

“I have a 8-year-old little sister who’s getting ready to turn 9. What if she’s going to be the next victim, you’ll never know,” Jasmine Oliver said.

Baltimore City police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2488.