'I don't want to see my neighbors pushed out': Hampden residents voice concerns on new development

HAMPDEN — Neighbors in Hampden gathered to discuss a new development coming to Elm Avenue. The proposed six story apartment building has caused a lot of frustration, which is why a community meeting was help.

The Architect of the property attended along with Councilwoman Odette Ramos. Both officials listened to residents concerns.

The hot topic Thursday night was parking. Neighbors say spots are already limited in Hampden and they worry a new apartment building will make it worse.

The old Freestate Book Bindery at 3110 Elm Avenue is being redeveloped into a new apartment complex. The plan is to create a six story building with 151 units and at least 155 parking spots inside the complex, which is one spot per unit.

Hampden residents say that amount of parking is not enough, because nowadays each household has about two cars, and they worry the limited parking in the complex will push people onto the streets where neighbors already fight for spots.

"I mean there's consequences to making things that dense and that populate it. That's my big concern I can tell you right now, from 7am to 7pm if I sit on my porch, there's hundreds people that go by in cars. Parking is going to be tight," said one person.

"I don't want my neighbor, who just had three children, watch this whole neighborhood get taken away from them because you want to give them no space to have any room to live," said Michelle Baison, Hampden neighbor.

People also worry about the traffic build up. They say right now the roads are so narrow it causes major delays.

Additionally, many fear having more cars packed on the streets will bring more carjackings to the area.

Another issue that came to light was birds. Currently, chimney swifts, which are migratory birds, use the old bindery chimney as their summer home, and people don't want to see them forced out.

"We've gotten large counts of migratory birds coming north as well as going south, and to lose that chimney, will be very heart wrenching," said

Alice Greely- Nelson, Hampden neighbor.

Officials will conduct a traffic study with a goal to find solutions. They will be updating neighbors with timelines.

To stay update with meetings and community conversations email: southhampdenneighbors@gmail.com

