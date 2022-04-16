'I could not sleep the whole night': Witnesses of deadly crash that killed woman raises concerns about reckless driving

BALTIMORE — A deadly crash in Baltimore is raising concerns about reckless driving in a Northeast Baltimore neighborhood.

Baltimore Police said the accident happened around 4:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Belair Road.

Police said a car struck and killed a 68-year-old woman, who has yet to be identified.

“I could not sleep the whole night,” Ali Asgari said. “Seriously, I could not.”

Asgari owns a nearby business and his surveillance camera captured the horrific accident.

It showed the moment the driver lost control and hit the victim.

The impact of the crash was so loud it caught the attention of multiple witnesses who rushed to help the woman.

”Everything that you want to do as a person crossing the street, she did it,” he said. “Why are you going to be careful then all of a sudden get killed for no reason because of reckless driving.”

Fatiha Mrabti was one of the witnesses and believes the driver who hit the victim was speeding.

She said reckless driving is a huge problem in this area.

“All the time, “ she said of speeding on Bel-Air Rd. “In this area, almost every day there are accidents. It’s a busy road. People speeding, like I said. It’s almost every day.”

Mrabti and Asgari said the city needs to put up speed cameras and maybe even more traffic lights to get drivers to slow down.

They believe it could save lives.

“What happened that day…you don’t want it to happen again, and you don’t want to see nobody in that situation, or anybody lose their life for something that shouldn’t be happening.”

Asgari added, “let [the speed cameras] be obvious. Let them know that there are cameras there. That's how they know when there are cameras there, they will slow down.”

It’s unclear if the driver was charged in the accident, but the person did remain on scene.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.