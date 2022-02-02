Watch
Howard County's I-95 shooting victim identified

Posted at 5:26 PM, Feb 02, 2022
ELKRIDGE, Md. — Maryland State police have identified the victim involved in Sunday’s shooting on I-95 in Howard County.

The driver was identified as Charles Harrison Marks IV, 42. Marks was the sole occupant of the white cargo van. Police believe that at approximately 3:40 p.m., while he was traveling northbound on I-95 in the area of Route 100 in Elkridge, he was struck by a gunshot through the driver’s side window.

It is also believed that the driver’s side window was open during the incident. Suspects or a motive remain undetermined. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is actively continuing this investigation.

Marks was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where his condition remains unknown.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information is urged to contact investigators at 410-929-0802. Callers may remain confidential.

