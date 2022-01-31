Shooting victim found in white cargo van; MSP homicide leads investigation

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Maryland State Police are actively investigating a shooting that happened in Elkridge on Sunday.

At around 3:40 p.m., troopers from the Waterloo Barrack were called to a single vehicle crash on northbound I-95 in the area of Maryland Route 100.

Upon their arrival, they found a white cargo van stopped in the median. Inside the van, officers found the driver suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency medical service personnel immediately rendered aid and the victim was transported to Shock Trauma, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

The victim is not being identified at this time.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, so anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information, is urged to contact police at 410-929-0802.