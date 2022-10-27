Howard County residents urge drivers to pay attention after 2 deadly crashes

BALTIMORE — AAA Mid-Atlantic has seen an uptick in dangerous driving. Locally people have seen it firsthand, as there have been multiple crashes in Howard County.

There were two accidents back-to-back on I-95 that left two women dead, which many people say could have been avoided if drivers learn to share the road.

One of the women who passed away was 50-year-old Alcira Garcia De Dubon. Police say Tuesday morning in Howard County, the 50-year-old was driving as a passenger on I-95 at Route 32, when a 2016 Porsche Cayenne rear ended the Mazda she was riding in, which caused Dubon to be ejected from the car immediately killing her.

RELATED: Woman dies following I95 crash in Howard County

People in Howard County say reckless driving is an ongoing issue.

"I go everywhere around Howard County and I feel like it's one of the most dangerous areas to drive in. I feel like people need to be more aware of what they're doing because driving a car can be a weapon," said J. Breezy Howard County, resident.

Wednesday morning, another deadly crash occurred in Howard County on the I-95 at Route 32. According to Maryland state police, a woman driving a Hyundai Elantra tried to pass a Toyota Highlander.

The Hyundai ended up hitting the Toyota, which caused the woman driving the Hyundai to spin into the left lane, where she was hit by a box truck.

Police reported she died from her injuries and they are waiting to contact her family before they release her identity.

According to AAA-Mid Atlantic to avoid future accidents, it's important to pay attention to the roads and wear a seat belt. Additionally, drivers should obey the new move over law.

"While the law initially applied to first responders, our police, tow truck operators, that law now also applies to motorists. So if you happen to break down on the side of the road, it's incumbent upon other motorists to slow down and or move over if it’s safe to do so," said Ragina Ali, Spokesperson for AAA-Mid Atlantic.

The CDC also recommends kids twelve and younger should be buckled up in the backseat for the best protection.

