Howard County Public Schools to resume some in-person activities following COVID spike

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Public Schools has chosen to resume some activities after suspending the certain in-person activities through at least January 15.

In a letter sent to families, school officials said that working alongside the Howard County Health Department has helped them gain greater clarity on the areas and activities being most impacted by the increase in COVID cases.

"It has allowed us to implement critical screening testing at schools with the highest rate in an effort to slow the spread as quickly as possible," the letter says.

They say they are now at the point where they can resume some activities with precaution.

Because of their current high rates of spread, all activities beyond the school day at Oakland Mills, Hammond and Mt. Hebron high schools and Laurel Woods Elementary School will remain suspended until further notice.

The following activities and events may resume immediately. Masks must be worn during all indoor activities.

Athletics team practices may occur entirely outside.

Theater, music, and dance rehearsals

Clubs and other extracurricular activities not considered athletics and don’t require travel

Tutoring and academic interventions

Certain field trips communicated by each school

Outdoor events in the community

After school community use of facilities

The following activities may resume on January 3, 2021. Masks must be worn during all indoor activities except when student-athletes are actively participating in practices and competitions indoors or outdoors.

Indoor athletics practices

Dance performances

Music concerts and performances

Travel for extracurricular activities

Athletics competitions and theater performances will be permitted to resume once that a plan is in place and at a point following the resumption of practices on January 3rd.