COVID spike prompts Howard County Public Schools to suspend concerts, sporting events, field trips

Posted at 11:55 AM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 11:55:14-05

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Over the last three days, there have been nearly 300 positive COVID cases in Howard County Public Schools.

In an attempt to slow the spread, Superintendent Michael Martirano on Wednesday, suspended the following in-person activities through at least January 15, 2022.

  • Athletic practices and contests
  • Theater rehearsals and performances
  • School concerts and performances
  • Extracurricular activities
  • Field trips

Martirano indicated some of the activities may be able to go virtual.

In the meantime, indoor school facilities will not be permitted for any activities except for before and after care.

School PTA meetings are also expected to transition back to a virtual format.

Currently in Howard County, there are 3,720 students and 146 staff members in quarantine.

