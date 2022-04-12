Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Howard County Circuit Court, 11 other sites going 'green,' switching to solar panels

Community solar
Toby Talbot/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Solar panels are seen on a home in Williston, Vt., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2010. Working in conjunction with solar power companies, VPIRG announced plans Thursday for "solar communities" in Williston, St. George, Waterbury, Duxbury and Moretown that will allow providers to offer discounts by installing solar panels at homeowners and businesses clustered close to one another. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
Community solar
Posted at 3:59 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 15:59:10-04

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County residents are in for a treat.

County officials unveiled a new project that will help cover more than 75 percent of the county’s energy usage.

It's all about solar rooftops, which is a power system installed on your roof that absorbs sunlight and converts it into electricity.

The county announced that the new Howard County Circuit Court in Ellicott City will be using solar panels, along with 11 other sites to not only save taxpayers money but to improve the environment.

“Howard County’s solar power purchasing agreement is the largest of its kind in the state," said Calvin Ball, Howard County Executive, said. This puts us on track to exceed our renewable energy goals and cementing Howard County as a leader in the fight against climate change."

With the saving investment the county says they will invest funding towards different projects to improve the area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019