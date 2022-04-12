Howard County Circuit Court, 11 other sites going 'green,' switching to solar panels

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County residents are in for a treat.

County officials unveiled a new project that will help cover more than 75 percent of the county’s energy usage.

It's all about solar rooftops, which is a power system installed on your roof that absorbs sunlight and converts it into electricity.

The county announced that the new Howard County Circuit Court in Ellicott City will be using solar panels, along with 11 other sites to not only save taxpayers money but to improve the environment.

“Howard County’s solar power purchasing agreement is the largest of its kind in the state," said Calvin Ball, Howard County Executive, said. This puts us on track to exceed our renewable energy goals and cementing Howard County as a leader in the fight against climate change."

With the saving investment the county says they will invest funding towards different projects to improve the area.