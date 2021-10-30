How to apply for funding, report storm damage in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, md. — Residents and businesses in Anne Arundel County can now report storm damage and apply for funding.

Here's how to apply for funding (businesses only):

Today, officials launched the VOLT Disaster Recovery Relief Program, an initiative to help businesses recover from storm damage. The program will be managed by the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC), which will begin taking applications for grants of up to $50,000, on a rolling basis, on Nov. 1, 2021.

Priority will be given to businesses most affected by the storm, the program will allow eligible businesses to use the grants for any legitimate business expense including physical property repairs, replacement of equipment, loss of income from being closed, replacement of damaged inventory and working capital needed to get business operations up and running.

Each applicant will be required to submit:



a VOLT application

a copy of 2019 business tax returns or schedule C

a statement listing all damages, including details of the loss of income

a budget detailing the use of grant proceeds

a completed W-9 form

Applicants will also be required to be available for a site visit to review damages to the property/business.

To access the application, click here.

Here's how to report damage:

The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management has also opened the damage assessment portal, which is a tool for gathering data on the damages caused by the severe weather.

Residents and businesses can report any damage by filling out the Anne Arundel County Damage Assessment Data Collection form through Friday, November 12, 2021.

Residents are reminded that this is not a substitute for submitting through insurance and that submission does not in any way guarantee federal, state, or local reimbursement.

You can also report damage by contacting the Office of Emergency Management at 410-222-0600. If after hours, you should leave a message with your name, number, and the type and amount of damage incurred.

Contact the Office of Emergency Management at 410-222-0600 or oem@aacounty.org. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1.