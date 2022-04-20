'How could you do this to someone': Survivor of deadly Mondawmin Mall crash hopes for justice after driver charged

BALTIMORE — The survivor of a deadly 2021 crash at Mondawmin Mall is hoping to get justice after the driver who allegedly hit him was arrested and charged.

The driver, Galen Hyman, 60, is also accused of hitting and killing beloved youth football coach Garrick “Dipper” Williams Jr in the same accident.

Hyman is facing multiple charges, including negligent manslaughter.

The crash happened on March 1, 2021, in the parking lot of Mondawmin Mall near the Shoppers Supermarket.

Rev. Keith Bailey survived the crash.

“I was in a coma for three days,” Bailey said.

Bailey said he was hit by the car when he was heading to the Shoppers. He said the next thing he remembers is waking up at Shock Trauma at the hospital.

“And I had 25 staples in the back of my head and the doctor said to me, ‘You had an angel over your head,'” Bailey recalled.

The road to recovery is still ongoing for Bailey. He said he continues to take medication.

“It’s not easy,” Bailey said. “I don’t want nobody to go through what I’m going through.”

Bailey said he hopes the man accused of hitting him pays for what he did. He said not only for him, but also for Williams’ father.

Bailey said he’s built a relationship with him since the crash.

“He lost a child, man,” Bailey said. “I’m still here. There is a reason why God bind us together.”

Bailey said he plans to attend Hyman’s trial because he still can’t understand why it happened.

“How could you do this to someone…to hit one person then hit the other person. He fly up in the air and go through the windshield and you leave him. That’s no conscious at all,” Bailey said.

Hyman is in custody and is set to appear in court on May 6.