Horseshoe Casino Baltimore applies for mobile sports betting

BALTIMORE, Md — Just two weeks short of the application deadline, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore has filed their application for mobile sports betting. The application is under the name CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity, LLC.

RELATED: Online sports betting in Maryland could happen before the end of the year

Caesars Entertainment tweeted the news yesterday saying they look forward to working with “local partners and state regulators in hopes of soon providing Marylanders with a world-class online sports betting experience” through their mobile app. Horseshoe Casino also teamed up with local business partners.

PRT 2-Digital which Caesar Entertainment says is “a Baltimore-based partnership group including local businesspeople Eddie Brown, Cecil Flamer, Maria Beckett and James Scott, Jr.” Horseshoe has also partnered with one of Baltimore’s information technology professionals Letha Christian has also joined alongside. horseshoe Casino Baltimore Senior Vice President and General Manager Randy Conroy said in a press release; We are confident Maryland regulators will find the ownership team outlined in our application well-qualified for mobile sports betting licensure” and “The vast majority of the individuals included in our application have previously been approved for gaming licenses in the state, and we believe the credentials of Letha Christian – who is seeking her first Maryland gaming license – make her an ideal candidate for licensure.”

For Maryland’s application to be approved, there needs to be less than 60 applicants before the October 21st deadline. For more on sports betting in Maryland you can click here.