'Honest to God, they need to stop': 3-year-old girl grazed by a bullet in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — People in a South Baltimore neighborhood are struggling to process what happened over the weekend when a 3 year old girl was sent to the hospital after gunfire.

Unsettled is the only way to characterize folks walking the streets of the Brooklyn homes community. They tell WMAR-2 News the violence has them feeling like prisoners in their own homes.

One resident says she's familiar with the sounds of bullets cutting through the air but when hearing about one of the younger victims in Baltimore's battle with gun violence, she says its just unfair.

"It's not fair that everybody's getting shot by these stray bullets. I've seen one on the news the other day. It went through the house. The kids was playing video games. Its horrible," said the resident.

We ran into folks walking near Herndon Court where the three year old girl was hit.

On a scale from 0 to 10, with 10 being the highest degree of worry and concern, neighbors rank their comfort at level 10 "because you have to watch out for your surroundings and stuff like that," a resident told WMAR.

"People just doing what they want to do. Probably over drugs money I don't really understand the things that they do like people just out here shooting, shooting. You hear everyday, every night no matter where you go at I don't know why they're doing it, how they're doing it where they're getting these guns from and I think they need to stop honest to God. They need to stop," another resident shared.

They say as much as they want to allow their kids to just be kids who can go out and play during the day, their reality doesn't allow it.

"You're nervous. Every where you move you're nervous cause you don't know what's going to happen. Its just that so much goes on out here. You gotta keep looking over your shoulder. You gotta watch cars, everything. they're doing drive-by shootings and everything and all of that stupid stuff. We just went from the store one day and they did a drive by shooting," he continued.

We asked if he felt like a prisoner in his own home due to the gun violence.

"Yea," he said. "It feels like it It really do feel like it even though you get away a little, five minutes later next thing you know, they're going to shoot again. It's just stupid out here," he continued.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 1-866-7LOCKUP.