Homes damaged, power lines down in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Md. — Power lines down, trees shredded, cars upside down and homes pushed 18 feet off of its foundation.

This is just one street of damage where the winds were blowing five times the speed limit.

One neighbor tells us while the devastation is massive, she watched the violent tornado come and go in a matter of seconds.

"It was 30 seconds from the time that I literally saw it coming long right at my house that I grabbed my dog and went to the floor and I started counting," she said.

The timing of the storm for residents — feels a bit eerie.

"We are two days shy of one year ago when a tornado blew through this exact field and went through that neighborhood," they said.

The houses in the neighborhood severely damaged, some condemned but the spirit of the people in it still going strong.

"It is heartbreaking to see so much destruction but I’ve got to say the community has really come out together. Everyone has volunteered their services to help clean up."