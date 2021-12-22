Holiday travel expected to reach near pre-pandemic levels amid rise in COVID-19 cases

BALTIMORE — Many people who canceled their holiday plans last year because of COVID-19 will look to make up for lost time this Christmas.

The number of people planning to travel this year could reach pre-pandemic levels, according to AAA.

But as virus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, health officials are concerned about how travel impacts an already concerning winter surge and they’re urging people to be as safe as possible.

At BWI, it was a busy day as people begin to travel for the holiday.

With concerns about the virus, Jeremiah and Patricia Wagner say they’re taking extra precautions.

They said they recently attended a holiday gathering with safety top of mind.

“They had all been vaccinated, “ said Patricia Wagner. “About half of them had been boostered as well as vaccinated so we felt fine.”

Brian Campbell also said he and his family aren’t taking any chances and they’re making sure everyone is virus free before any holiday gatherings.

“We’re all taking the COVID rapid test just to make sure because some us have been around people we don't know. Masked up, but you just never know.”

If you would like to get tested before you hop on the plane, BWI is offering free COVID-19 test for travelers at the FirstCall Medical Center inside the main terminal. You can get a test from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.