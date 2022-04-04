Hogan supports federal gas tax holiday as end to Maryland's holiday looms

BALTIMORE — Maryland's gas tax holiday expires at the end of next week. But there is still a chance that holiday could be extended.

The General Assembly has until April 11 to make a decision. Governor Larry Hogan has supported extending the gas tax holiday in the past. Maryland was the first state to put a hold on collecting the gas tax.

Governor Hogan talked about prices at the pump on CNN's State of the Union Sunday. While he wasn't asked about extending Maryland's 30-day gas tax holiday, he did show support for the federal government to get rid of the federal gas tax as well.

"We've been pushing for that along with just increasing domestic production," Hogan said. "I thought it was a good step when the Biden administration tapped the oil reserves which will help bring those prices down."

A hold on the federal gas tax would shave off another 18 cents on top of Maryland's 36 cents for a total of 54 cents per gallon. If the General Assembly does not extend the gas tax, it will expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 16.