Hogan seeks federal financial help towards Ida recovery

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan on Monday requested that Maryland receive a presidential disaster declaration to help towards continued recovery efforts from Tropical Depression Ida.

The request specifically seeks assistance for Anne Arundel and Cecil Counties, who suffered the brunt of the damage including from tornadoes.

If approved, grant funds could be made available to go towards rental assistance, home repair, and replacement of personal belongings destroyed by the disaster.

Hogan is also looking to get all 24 state jurisdictions access to Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds.

Assessments thus far have revealed 142 homes and businesses affected and damaged by the storm.

Anne Arundel County has set up an online portal for those needing to report damage.

Comptroller Peter Franchot also extended the due dates for monthly business taxes owed by residents impacted by the storm.

Tax Type: Original Due Date - Extended Due Date

Sales & Use: September 20 to October 20

Admission & Amusement: September 10 to October 10

Withholding: September 15 to October 15

Alcohol: September 10 to October 10

Beer: September 15 to October 15