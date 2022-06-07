Report: Baltimore City Public Schools changed more than 12,000 grades from failing to passing

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education released a report that reveals that more than 12,000 failing grades in the Baltimore City Public Schools were changed to passing grades during a five-year span.

The office investigated and allege that the school district "incorrectly documented and promoted students by changing failing grades to those of passing grades" from 2016 through 2020.

The report shows that teachers were allegedly pressured to change grades by their assistant principals, principals, or both.

The report alleges that assistant principals and principals received additional pressure from other education leaders at the Baltimore City Public Schools headquarters, called North Avenue.

Patterson High School had the most number of failing grades changed with 1,390 over the five years. Merganthaler had 780, Digital Harbor 480 and Vivian T. Thomas 419.

You can read the full report here.

The grade changes could have severely impacted the graduation rate within the Baltimore City Public Schools.

The report shows that while state officials interviewed Patterson High School staff, teachers said they were told that no student should have a final numeric grade of 58 or 59, and they were to be changed to a 60.

State education officials interviews a Baltimore City Public School manager at "North Avenue" who said a "student should not be one point away from a passing grade" and it was "common sense" to change that grade to reflect a passing score if the student deserved the change. The school official also said that "any teacher that doesn't do that is neglectful."

"A culture of fear and a veil of secrecy affected the BCPS system and kept many from speaking freely about misconduct," education officials said. "Regrettably, these actions delayed the completion of this investigation and hindered the truth-seeking process."