BEL AIR, md. — Just before noon on Saturday, a fire started in the 100 block of East Broadway in Bel Air.

The building was built in the late 1800's and was considered historic. It was recently remodeled as a wood shop.

There were no deaths or injuries reported.

The fire started on the first floor. Investigators have not released a an official cause but say we "can not rule out a failure with lithium-ion batteries."

Officials estimate the loss at $30,000.