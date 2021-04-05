Hispanic-Latino community members will hold vigil for two men killed in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Members of Baltimore's Hispanic-Latino Community will gather at 7:30 near the Conkling Street Garden to honor the lives of two men killed last week.

The separate homicide cases occurred last week on the city's southeast side.

On March 29, Marcus Wilson was stabbed while reportedly walking to the store with his 5-year-old daughter. The crime happened in the 200 block of South Conkling around 9:11 p.m.

"It' didn't happen to happen this way," says Marcus' mother Michelle Torres. "She witnessed it. It's been tough."

Torres will be at tonight's vigil.

"The community support really helps," she said. "I'll be there for Marcus and for the other man, Fabian."

Torres shared with WMAR-2 News Baltimore City has helped arrange trauma care for her granddaughter.

Tonight's vigil will also remember the life of 41-year-old Fabien Mendez.

Medez died from his injuries after he was run over by a 16-year-old suspect on April 2nd. According to Baltimore City Police, Mendez was walking to his car in the 100 block of North Conkling Street was he was carjacked by a group of teens.

RELATED: 16-year-old arrested for murder following Friday's carjacking attack in Baltimore

Mendez was originally from Honduras and was working as a construction worker in Baltimore.

"Tonight we will gather and then walk to both scenes," said Angelo Solera. "This isn't just for Latinos, African-Americans, whites and others. This if for all Baltimoreans to see what’s going. They’re coming out to support the families and hopefully with that we can create some changes."