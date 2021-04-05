16-year-old arrested for murder following Friday's carjacking attack in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 16-year-old has been arrested for the murder of a 41-year-old man on Friday.

Police say at around 5 a.m. Friday, an officer witnessed an assault in the 100 block of North Conkling Street and as the officer approached, three suspects entered a sedan and drove away.

RELATED: Police: Carjacking victim run over, killed by group of juveniles Friday morning in Baltimore

While speeding away, the driver struck the assault victim with the sedan. The victim was then dragged several blocks causing severe injuries.

Police say the driver crashed into another vehicle and then bailed out before being apprehended following a brief foot chase.

The victim later identified as 41 year-old Fabian Mendez was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital and pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after arrival.

Investigators learned that Mendez was the registered owner of the blue sedan driven by the suspect.