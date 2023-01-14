High schoolers robbed of shoes in Owings Mills district says

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Owings Mills High School informed parents of three incidents in which students were robbed of their shoes.

The armed robberies took place at, and just across the street from, New Town High School last Friday. The incidents took place within minutes of each other as kids were being let out of school, a letter to parents said.

One robbery took place in the student parking lot at dismissal, and the other two at a shopping center a short walk from the school.

A concerned parent, who asked us to remain anonymous, told WMAR it's unnerving for a high school freshman a few months into high school.

"A little uneasy," said the parent. "This is a new experience, and then to have something like this happen, very concerning."

Parents received the following letter from the school's principal:

January 6, 2023



Dear Parents and Guardians of New Town High School,







I am writing to make you aware of an incident that occurred today after school. A light grey Honda Accord with tinted windows drove into the student parking lot during dismissal. Several unidentified individuals exited the vehicle and robbed a student of their shoes. The individuals quickly re-entered the vehicle and drove off. Within ten minutes, two additional incidents of armed robberies with individuals exiting the same vehicle were reported. These incidents occurred in the parking lot of the shopping center across the street, also with student victims being robbed of shoes. The administration team and I were advised, and we immediately contacted our School Resource Office and the Baltimore County Police Department. Officers arrived on campus and began investigating immediately. The investigation is still ongoing.



As with this case, it is important for all of us – students and parents alike – to inform school staff or police any time you or your child sees, hears, or reads anything that is suspicious or that may pose a threat to the school or its students. We all have a role to play in ensuring that our school remains a safe and secure learning environment for our children.







Thank you for your continued support of your student and of New Town High School. If you have any questions or information that may be helpful as BCPD investigates, please call me at 443 809-1614.



James Martin IV, New Town High School Principal

The parent tells WMAR she believes the school is doing the best it can, but worried about a repeat offense.

"My specific concern is [this} may occur again. We don’t know - the unknown is concerning in itself," said the parent, "and making sure all kids are safe at all times.”

WMAR requested more information from Baltimore County Police, and is awaiting a response.

