Hidden Gems: Quiet Waters Park

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — We all want to get away from it all, but making that drive isn't worth it.

If that's how your summer is shaping up, then there's a place for you.

Quiet Waters Park is 350 acres of pristine natural land just five minutes from Downtown Annapolis. When you get on any of the five miles of paved trails in the park, it's not all traffic noise and exhaust.

"There's no sound other than the birds or the insects or other thing you would hear in the forest. So that's what makes it so unique."

This is a 7 day a week, all year long operation. The ice rink is one of the most popular attraction in the park.

They also have two dog parks as well.

