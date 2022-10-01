Heavy Rain in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Heavy rain, strong wind and the possibility of flooding, it’s what those living in Baltimore could see this weekend as hurricane Ian makes it way north.

Ripping off roofs, flooding homes and cars and leaving destruction to anything in its path---hurricane Ian has made its way through the state of Florida.

The American Red Cross sent volunteers down there to help with recovery.

Now, they are asking people in Baltimore to get prepared as we could see some heavy rain this weekend.

"This weekend I strongly recommend that people are ready for potential flash flooding that's likely to occur throughout large parts of Maryland, and the dc area and definitely the Baltimore area,” said Rebecca Callahan, American Red Cross Community Volunteer Leader.

Rebecca Callahan is the community volunteer leader for the American Red Cross in our region.

She says having a kit with daily essentials and an evacuation plan in place is the best way to prepare for this weekend.

And if you are out and about and see large amounts of water on the road--- turn around don't drown

"I’ve seen so many people even without a hurricane even this year just in the DC and Baltimore area go riding through a flood and all of the sudden it will take out their engines and all of the sudden we got to get them out of a car,” said Callahan.

Callahan says if the storm does intensify, red cross has shelters, volunteers on standby, and kits ready to go.

"I seen what's going on down in Florida and I’m very nervous about it."

Floyd bell lives in a flood prone section of Fredrick avenue in Southwest Baltimore.

He says he has been through a few of these storms to know its best to prepare now rather than deal with the destruction later.

"we're getting ready for the storm, we going to cover the boards up with these bags and make sure the water doesn't go through the basement cause we had a bad flood around here before,” Floyd Bell, lives in Southeast Baltimore.

He's not the only one preparing, Al Jackson lives in the same area and stocked up on sandbags just in case.

"I don't think it's going to be too bad, I don't think so but I’m going to be ready, prepared for it. Drink a little beer, watch tv.” Said Jackson.

If you have flooding or are affected from the storm this weekend Red Cross is on standby 24 hours a day at 1-800-red cross.