Healthcare Heroes Poster Competition gives Maryland students the chance to meet Gov. Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland is honoring healthcare workers who remain on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed February 7 through 13 Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week in Maryland.

On Tuesday, the state launched a Healthcare Heroes Poster Competition.

The goal is for students in pre-K through grade 12 to create posters that celebrate Maryland’s healthcare heroes.

Winners will not only have their poster displayed at area hospitals, but they will also get to visit the Maryland State House and meet Governor Hogan, who will issue them honorary citations.

Dr. Jinlene Chan and First Lady Yumi Hogan will serve as judges and select winners from each school level.

Then there is also the chance to share the story of a healthcare hero you know.

Anyone is welcome to submit a story, and it could appear on Governor Hogan or the State of Maryland's social media pages, and maybe even on the news.

To nominate your hero's story, click here.