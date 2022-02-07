Governor Hogan kicks off Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Healthcare heroes appreciation week began today in Maryland.

Governor Hogan visited healthcare workers today at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Anne Arundel County.

While there, he presented an official proclamation.

"Our healthcare heroes have been on the front lines working so hard day in and day out for now, I mean you always do it but for the past nearly two years its just been...an incredible struggle but you've saved so many lives and kept so many people safe and I just want to thank you," Hogan said.

Hogan also visited the state's COVID-19 testing site on the hospital's campus. It opened last month and is being managed by the national guard.

Healthcare Heroes Appreciation week runs through Sunday the 13th.