Health experts continue to push the COVID-19 vaccine: "unvaccinated continue to fuel this pandemic"

Some Americans have now received a third COVID-19 shot.

Health experts say while those boosters help the individual person, they will not help stop the pandemic. Their focus right now is getting the 70 million Americans still unvaccinated, vaccinated.

"Infections among the unvaccinated continue to fuel this pandemic resulting in a rising number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Directo of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She added, "these are people [the unvaccinated] who are 10 times the risk of being hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die. So we have hard work in making sure we get those people vaccinated."

Vaccine mandates in businesses and schools are pushing some people to get vaccinated but others are choosing to lose their jobs instead.

“We’re seeing people not getting vaccinated even though vaccines will save their life," said Dr. Leana Wen, CNN Medical Analyst and former Baltimore City Health Director.

She added, "it’s really unfortunate at this point because the data are so clear, the evidence is so overwhelming.”

Monday afternoon, the Senate Vaccine Oversight Workgroup is hosting another virtual meeting to discuss vaccinations efforts and COVID numbers here in Maryland.