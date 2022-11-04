Health Department closes grocery store in NE Baltimore due to rodent problem

BALTIMORE — Rid those rodents, that's what one grocery store in Northeast Baltimore is hearing after they were closed for a rodent infestation.

Doors are locked at the Food Depot on Belair Road. A notice on the front of the store from the Baltimore City Health Department reads closed for violations of no hot or cold water and a rodent infestation.

According to the report, rodents chewed through loaves of bread, mouse droppings were found, and a mouse was seen running through the deli.

RELATED: Grocery store in NE Baltimore closed due to rodent infestation

There is also no hot or cold water at the store, leaving no place to wash hands or use the restroom.

Shoppers showed up only to find the doors wouldn't open.

"They were closed," said Cynthia Hall.

Hall shops at Food Depot every week. The store being closed is an inconvenience because there aren't a lot of grocery stores in the area.

And the ones that are close aren't easy to get to for those without a car.

"The next closest market to us, the prices are very high and Food Depot was a market that had cheap prices, bargain deals and to go to another market, the next closest one is Giants where prices are double the price,” said Hall.

This closure doesn't just affect the customers.

"What's going to happen for the people that work there that's going to be off work for these next couple of days or until this matter is cleared up? How are they going to be able to afford to pay their bills at home because they don't have an income coming in while they're not at work," questioned Hall.

The store must correct all the violations before the reinspection, which includes having pest control provide emergency service.

They must also pay a $100 reinspection fee.