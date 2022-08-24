'He was a giving person': Community shocked after 60-year-old dies days after mugging

BALTIMORE — A 60-year-old man was on his way home from a Safeway grocery store this past weekend when police said he mugged and assaulted in Baltimore’s Canton community.

Police said he died, and they are now investigating it as a murder.

According to police and witnesses, Victor Malabayabas was approached by a man who asked for a cigarette and then a tissue.

As Malabayabas handed the unidentified man a tissue, he was grabbed by the shirt and slammed against a car and to the ground.

The thief took off with his wallet.

"So I was called on Saturday evening to come to the hospital after the incident happened and I stayed with his wife to do the rituals of the church and it was two days after that Victor passed,” said Father Dennis Grumsey, pastor at St. Casimire Parish.

Father Dennis Grumsey said Malabayabas moved to the area back in 2008 and has been attending St. Casimir Church ever since.

"So, he was very involved here at St. casimir,” Father Grumsey said. “He was the greeter at our church. He was involved with anything that we asked him to do. He took care of the garden in the back of the house. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Anything that we had here at the parish, Malabayabas was willing to step up."

Those close to Malabayabas said he grew vegetables at his home and at the church.

Known for his heart of gold, he was always giving to anyone he came across.

“He grew tomatoes and cucumbers and all sorts of vegetables that he would harvest every morning and bring over to the chapel where we would have daily mass, then share them with the people that attended mass,” Father Grumley said. “So, everybody did, and does, leave these summer months with an abundance of vegetables."

"Victor is a giving guy and I heard that they grabbed him and they hit his head on the concrete and he went into a coma,” said Kenneth Berry, a friend. “I waited yesterday and I found out he didn't make it and I fell apart and I was heartbroken because he's a good guy."

Berry told WMAR-2 News that Malabayabas was a ‘giving person’ who often spent his free time at Pols Café.

"Basically, he was part of the bar. He was family like Cheers,” Berry said. “He was well welcome and everybody knew him. He'd do waffles and charities. He was a giving person and I’m very shocked that this happened to him.”

Malabayabas funeral is on Friday.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with any information to contact them at Crime Stoppers 1-866-7lockup.

