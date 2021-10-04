Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Harford County jury convicts man of July 4 gang related murder of teen

items.[0].image.alt
courtesy of Harford Count Sheriff&#39;s Office.
Rahzir Meyers was charged in the murder of Khalil Johnson in Edgewood on July 4.
Meyers%2c Rahzir (2) copy.jpg
Posted at 1:37 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 13:37:56-04

BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County jury has found a 20-year-old man of a gang related murder that took place July 4, `2019.

Rahzir Meyers, of Abingdon, was convicted of fatally shooting 15-year-old Khalil Johnson in the back on Eloise Lane in Edgewood.

RELATED: 18 year old charged in shooting death of 15 year old in Edgewood

At the time of the incident, prosecutors say Meyers was a member of the 400 Bloods gang which was feuding with a subset of the Crips gang.

On scene, investigators recovered multiple bullet casings and a laser gun attachment with Meyers' DNA on it.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019