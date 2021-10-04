Harford County jury convicts man of July 4 gang related murder of teen

BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County jury has found a 20-year-old man of a gang related murder that took place July 4, `2019.

Rahzir Meyers, of Abingdon, was convicted of fatally shooting 15-year-old Khalil Johnson in the back on Eloise Lane in Edgewood.

At the time of the incident, prosecutors say Meyers was a member of the 400 Bloods gang which was feuding with a subset of the Crips gang.

On scene, investigators recovered multiple bullet casings and a laser gun attachment with Meyers' DNA on it.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

