Harford county councilman faces legal action over keeping his seat on council

HARFORD COUNTY — A newly elected Harford county councilman now faces legal action over trying to keep his seat on the council.

According to online court records, Harford county executive Bob Cassilly filed a complaint last week against Jacob Bennett.

Bennett won the seat in district F while also being a public school teacher.

Cassilly says Bennett violated the Harford county charter which states that anyone with a county or state job is not qualified to hold a council position.

Bennett says he had already addressed this with legal council before he ran for office.

There will be another county council meeting Tuesday night.