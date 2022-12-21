Harford Co. woman shot outside her home by suspected ex-boyfriend

HARFORD COUNTY — A Harford County woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in her driveway. It's believed the 46-year-old woman was shot by an ex-boyfriend, who her mother says, became possessive of her.

It happened Tuesday around 5 p.m., on the 2800 block of Majesty Lane. The woman's family says she was in her driveway having some dispute with the suspect when he allegedly shot her in the head.

According to the victim's family, her children were inside when they heard the gunshot and quickly called for help.

Neighbors say this is typically a quiet neighborhood and they hope the woman will get justice and their community will heal from this traumatizing event.

"We know who the suspect is and the victim was known to the suspect, so we believe this is an isolated incident. This time we have nothing to believe otherwise," said Major Eric Gonzalez, Chief of Police Operations Bureau Harford County

If anyone has more information please contact Harford County police.