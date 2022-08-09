Harford Co. woman crochets hearts for families who lost children to gun violence

BEL AIR, Md. — The death of a child from gun violence is traumatic.

It has happened a couple times recently, and came to the national stage with the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

A Harford County woman created her own way of helping grieving families cope.

"I wanted to do something for the parents but we're parents, and I thought, ‘well I was doing crocheting one day and I thought well I'll make a heart,” said Judi Robilotti, creator of Memento Hearts.

Robilotta, a mother and former substitute teacher, crochets as a hobby, but after watching so many children die from gun violence on the nightly news. She decided to do her part to give families dealing with trauma a way to move forward.

“It’s just devastating,” Robilotta said. “It’s something you would never get over, and I don’t know how people say that things will be better, time heals all. No, it doesn't.”

Robilotta said she taught herself how to crochet three years ago by watching Youtube videos and has since perfected the art.

The crocheted heart will have wings in the middle with the child's name across the front.

She said she wants to bring the effort home to Maryland.

"I'd like to do it for any of the local parent that have had children lost in gun violence,” she said.

It's a first step in coping with a tragedy that one can never overcome.

"A lot of our population have experienced trauma,” said Harry Smith, a Clinical Director of Devine Light, an organization that helps those dealing with trauma.

Smith said there are five steps to dealing with the grief -- denial, anger, bargain, depression and acceptance.

"I think there has to be a healing of the heart, and by having these hearts, I think it begins that healing process, so when they’re receiving these hearts and others are receiving these hearts, then they realize that they are not alone and there is a universality that there is a shared experience,” Smith said.

If you would like a heart for a child lost to gun violence or if you would like to donate yarn to Judi Robilotta's mission, you can email her at judirobilotta@comcast.net.