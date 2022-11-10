Harbor ice rink opening postponed

BALTIMORE, Md — If you were thinking about going ice skating tomorrow, you’re going to have to wait one more day.

The Inner Harbor Ice Rink released a statement saying they will need to postpone their opening until Saturday due to the heavy rain that is expected to hit Maryland because of hurricane Nicole. The release also mentioned the opening event will come at a later date as well. However, they have not released a specific date.

The event will begin at 5 pm and feature Mayor Brandon Scott along with Waterfront Partnership and sponsors of the rink. The event will kick off the opening of The Harbor Ice Rink and all the other events that will happen there including the return of the Christmas Village happening November 19th through Christmas Eve. If you would like to see other events happening at the Harbor or purchase tickets to the rink, you can click here. If you had your heart set on ice skating this Friday, you’re in luck. White Marsh’s ice rink has opened and they are celebrating their 25th anniversary of The Avenue at White Marsh. To learn more about the activities going on to celebrate including how you can purchase tickets for the ice rink, you can read our other story “Outdoor ice rinks opening soon around Maryland.”