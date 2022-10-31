Outdoor ice rinks opening soon around Maryland

BALTIMORE — Get ready to lace up the skates for some winter fun. There are several ice rinks opening around the Baltimore area soon.

The Inner Harbor Ice Rink will have their grand opening next Friday. The rink already has a few events lined up for the coming months.

The rink is hosting Skate and Boogie: DJ Nights at the Rink from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursday November 17 and 24.

In December, the rink plans to have a Holiday Makers Market. No details have been released details yet. Anyone who is interested can sign-up to receive their news letter.

The Glen Burnie Ice Skating Rink announced they are getting a new ice rink. The rink will open in November but has not announced an exact date.

Anne Arundel County officials say the rink will play music for skaters and will offer extended hours on holidays and school closing days. Their tickets allow a 1-hour and 20-minute skate time.

White Marsh also has a rink of their own. Organizers have not announced when they plan to open the rink. But the the rink needs some help for the upcoming season. Anyone interested should email manager@whitemarshiceskating.com for an application.