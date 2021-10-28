Halloween on the Eastern Shore

KENT ISLAND, Md. — Halloween is right around the corner and if you're on the Eastern Shore, we've got the perfect event for you.

There will be more than exotic beers at the Cult Classic Brewery and Taproom on Kent Island this weekend. Something more sinister will be served.

More than 20 years ago there was a haunted trail on Kent Island.

That went away because the area was turned into a nature reserve. It was called Dark Hollows and some thought it was time to come back.

Cult Classic used to be an ACME food store, the rumor from some of the old-timers on Kent Island is this building was an asylum before that and some of the patient still haunt here.

The trail will circle the building and then the adults can come in for music and fun. There will be a costume party with a DJ and dancing with prizes awarded.

There is more behind this than just Halloween fun.

"We're giving the community something to do and hopefully new faces meet each other and they form lasting relationships and this becomes an annual event," they said.

The haunted trail kicks off on Saturday at 5 p.m. and for the parents who think this is too much for the kids, it's just family fun and a good time.

The kids trick or treat starts off a 5 and then the haunted trail gets a little more exciting for the older ones. For the parents the music and dancing will go through the night!